‘Gr8 Comeback’: Hi-Fi Annex welcomes fans to new outdoor venue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Operators at the Hi-Fi Annex are looking forward to concert fans coming to see its new outdoor venue in Fountain Square.

The venue’s operators are throwing concerts at a new outdoor venue Wednesdays through Sundays.

They’re kicking off these new events with the Friday Freestyle concert from 5-10 p.m. Friday. The event is featuring two local DJs. Josh Baker, Hi-Fi President and founder, says it took a lot of hard work to make the venue fan-ready in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We put this together in about 2½ weeks, which is pretty incredible in itself, but people need some music in their lives and we’ve figured out a way to do it safely,” he said. “We got an aggressive safety plan. I’d put it against anybody’s in the state in terms of keeping the club safe [and] keeping the artists safe.”

Baker says the event will also feature food from a Hi-Fi neighbor, Pure Eatery, and all ages are welcome to the event. They will also have an outdoor bar for guests 21 and older.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 21, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.