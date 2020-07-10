‘Gr8 Comeback’: Ice cream fans packing drive-thru at Teejay’s Sweet Tooth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When it comes to getting a sweet fix, people have been buzzing about Teejay’s Sweet Tooth on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Taylor DeBruce, co-owner of TeeJay’s, says what they have is different than what you would find at many other ice cream shops in the area.

“We are proud to say we are changing the way you do ice cream,” she said.

They infuse their ice cream with unorthodox combinations, like Fruity Pebbles, warm donuts, or other sweet toppings to make an original ice cream treat sandwich.

Their fresh scoop on sweets may be the reason that even though people can’t dine-in at their shop the drive-thru line packs the parking lot.

“Things have definitely picked up,” DeBruce said. “We were kind of scared like a lot of other small businesses, but things suddenly turned for us after Memorial Day. Ever since then things have been great. We appreciate all the support everyone’s been giving us of all backgrounds, ethnicities, everything.”

You can find Teejay’s Sweet Tooth at 8660 Purdue Rd. Suite 600. They are open Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.