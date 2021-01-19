‘Gr8 Comeback’: Pavilion at Pan Am hopes to welcome fans back soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pavilion at Pan Am, one of the most popular live event venues in Indianapolis, is still fighting to survive the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As organizers wait to get back to full strength they are hoping the community’s support through smaller events will keep them going.

“It’s definitely been a struggle,” Jason Jenkins, partner with the Pavilion at Pan Am, said.

“We’ve been closed most of the year, we’ve done just a few really small events so we’re just looking forward to getting reopened and getting our customers and fans back down here,” said Jenkins.

The venue can host anything from concerts, corporate events, weddings and food festivals. Jenkins says they are just glad to be able to book events again as COVID-19 restrictions slowly start to ease up. He says while they are anticipating the return of events and their fans, others are anxiously waiting too.



“It would mean everything to us and other venues just like us,” Jenkins said. “We’re just looking forward to it.”