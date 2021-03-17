‘Gr8 Comeback’: Yaso Jamaican Grill arrives in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fountain Square is now home to the new Yaso Jamaican Grill. Jermaine and Ja’Net Dennis say their family restaurant’s welcome to Indianapolis has been a good one since they arrived in late February.

“It’s been a blessing, good turnout [and] good support,” Jermaine said. “We’re happy that we made this decision to come to Fountain Square.”

Ja’Net, his wife and co-owner, says they are bringing a different culture and vibe to Indianapolis. She thinks of it as giving people a Caribbean-style food vacation.

“It’s giving the people of Indy something different to choose from even if they never leave,” she said.

For people who have never walked through their doors, Jermaine has some suggestions.

“I’d do the jerk chicken,” he said. “That’s our top seller followed by the oxtail, but my favorite of all time is the curry chicken. That’s something I learned from like deep from back home.”

Yaso Jamaican Grill is located at 1501 Prospect St. Customers can walk-in, use the drive-thru or order ahead online and pick up. Click here for more.