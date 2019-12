5 creative eggnog drinks for the holidays

Get creative this holiday season with the family tradition of Eggnog – but with a twist!

Mike Stone, Jepthra Creed Distillery, shares a few Eggnog drink recipes that are sure to keep you “cozy and warm.”

Recipes:

EGG NOG

6 LARGE EGG YOLKS

1 CUP OF HEAVY CREAM

½ CUP OF GRANULATED SUGAR

2 CUPS OF MILK

½ TSP VANILLA EXTRACT

½ TSP GROUND CINNAMON

½ TSP NUTMEG

(OPTIONALS)

WHIPPED CREAM

JEPTHA CREED PREMIUM CRAFT SPIRITS *4 TO 1 SUGGESTED RATIO

DIRECTIONS:

COMBINE CINNAMON, NUTMEG, MILK AND VANILLA EXTRACT IN A SAUCEPAN BRINGING TO A LIGHT SIMMER

IN A SEPARATE LARGE BOWL, WHISK EGG YOLKS AND SUGAR UNTIL YOLKS ARE PALE AND SUGAR GRANULES ARE LESS APPARENT.

SLOWLY FOLD IN THE HEATED SPICE/MILK MIXTURE A LITTLE AT T TIME UNTIL THE TWO ARE MIXED WELL TOGETHER.

POUR THE COMBINED MIXTURE IN A SAUCEPAN AND PUT ON A MEDIUM HEAT. COOK UNTIL MIXTURE IS THICK BUT BEFORE IT BOILS.

REMOVE FROM HEAT ALLOW TO COOL BEFORE TRANSFERRING TO FRIDGE. *ADD DISTILLED SPIRITS 4 TO 1 RATIO AS A SUGGESTION TO THE COMPLETED COOKED EGG NOG BEFORE REFRIDGERATING.

EGG NOG ESPRESSO

• 2 ½ OZ EGG NOG

• 1 OZ JEPTHA CREED COFFEE FLAVORED VODKA

• 2 OZ IRISH CREAM

• WHITE CHOCOLATE

• CRUSHED PEPPERMINT CANDY CANE

FILL SHAKER WITH ICE AND POUR IN EGG NOG, VODKA AND IRISH CREAM, SHAKE UNTIL CHILLED.

RIM A CHILLED MARTINI GLASS WITH A MIXTURE OF WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CRUSHED CANDY CANE

STRAIN THE MIXTURE INTO THE MARTINI GLASS, GARNISH WITH A CINNAMON STICK

FALL INTO WINTER MARTINI

2 ½ OZ EGG NOG

1 OZ JEPTHA CREED HONEY FLAVORED VODKA

1 OZ AMARETTO

WHITE CHOCOLATE

CRUSHED PEPPERMINT CANDY CANE

FILL SHAKER WITH ICE AND POUR IN EGG NOG, VODKA AND AMARETTO, SHAKE UNTIL CHILLED.

RIM A CHILLED MARTINI GLASS WITH A MIXTURE OF WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CRUSHED CANDY CANE

STRAIN THE MIXTURE INTO THE MARTINI GLASS, GARNISH WITH A CINNAMON STICK OR CANDY CANE

MOVIE CLASSIC EGG NOG

4 OZ EGG NOG

1 OZ JEPTHA CREED CINNAMON FLAVORED WHISKEY

FILL SHAKER WITH ICE , POUR IN EGG NOG AND WHISKEY THEN SHAKE UNTIL CHILLED.

STRAIN INTO “MOOSE MUG” AND GARNISH WITH A CINNAMON STICK

*Hosting multiply suggested ratio 4 to 1; Example 1 gallon Egg Nog with 750ml Jeptha Creed Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey

TOASTY HOLIDAYS

4 OZ EGG NOG

1 OZ JEPTHA CREED 4 GRAIN STRAIGHT BOURBON

COFFEE MUG WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND CINNAMON STICK

POUR THE COMBINED MIXTURE IN A SAUCEPAN AND PUT ON MEDIUM HEAT. COOK UNTIL MIXTURE IS

THICK BUT BEFORE IT BOILS. REMOVE FROM HEAT *ADD DISTILLED SPIRITS 4 TO 1 RATIO AS A SUGGESTION

SERVE IN A MUG OR INSULATED CONTAINER TOP WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND GRATED CINNAMON

About Jeptha Creed:

Jeptha Creed premium craft distillery, farm to table, women owned and operated that is handcrafting Vodkas, Moonshines and Bourbon.

To learn more, visit jepthacreed.com.