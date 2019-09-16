Advice for Parents to Help Navigate the Digital Age

Parenting in the digital age is increasingly complex.

Children today are online earlier and earlier, and while kids have more ways than ever to learn and benefit from online experiences, three out of four parents say they worry about their kids’ online safety and want more control.

Helping to keep young people safe online — and empowering parents who are raising children in a connected world — is a priority for the National Parent Teacher Association and Facebook.

Antigone Davis, Head of Global Safety, Facebook, and Collin Robinson, PTA Connected Ambassador & National PTA Board Member, explain their partnership and how families can have informed conversations around technology and social media.

Here’s more:

In September 2018, the National PTA and Facebook announced their collaboration, creating a grant program–open to all PTAs–and hosting events nationwide to provide parents with research-based best practices and tools to empower them to have important conversations with their children about technology.

The National PTA and Facebook are continuing their “Digital Families Community Events” happening in 200 cities around the US. The events will be taking place in your local communities before the end of the year. The events will address tech-related challenges faced by families today, including bullying prevention, digital literacy, news literacy, and online safety. On September 16, Antigone Davis will discuss the partnership between Facebook and the PTA to bring families this important safety series. She’ll be joined by the PTA’s Collin Robinson who will help educate parents and school administrators about the local events program and resources available on the PTA Digital Families webpage on the ways they can nurture digitally safe families.

For more information, please visit: pta.org/digitalfamilies.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FACEBOOK