An inside look at the 2019 Indianapolis Monthly Dream Home

It’s just as stunning on the inside as it is on the outside!

Amber goes “on location” with Designer Deanna Whetstone to give us a peek inside the Indianapolis Monthly 2019 Dream Home.



Indianapolis Monthly’s 2019 Dream Home

Our 2019 Dream Home is set to premier October 10 and run for two long weekends. 100% of the tickets sales from the show will go to a charity, the Children’s Bureau- a local non-for-profit that helps with adoption and foster children. The home this year is a 15,000 square foot home on a 52 acre lot in Zionsville. It’s pretty spectacular to say the least- features 24ft accordion glass doors to the back yard, a breath taking pool and outdoor area, a boxing ring, old school movie theater, 12ft long fire place and a whole room dedicated to coffee… just to mention a few highlights. A true Dream Home!

VIP Preview Party

October 10, 2019 | 6-9 p.m.

Address: 8551 Hunt Club Road, Zionsville, IN 46077

Tickets start at $125 each. All proceeds go to the Children’s Bureau, Inc. Every person who purchases a preview party ticket will receive a free year’s subscription to Indianapolis Monthly.

Hors d’oeuvres and an open bar will be provided. Must be 21+ years to attend. Parking onsite at the home. Business casual attire. To protect the home’s flooring, we ask that you please refrain from wearing high heels.

Dream Home Show Tour

October 11-13 & 17-20 | Noon-6 p.m. daily

Address: 8551 Hunt Club Road, Zionsville, IN 46077

Tickets are $20 each. All proceeds go to the Children’s Bureau, Inc.

Get tickets at www.indymonthlytix.com.

