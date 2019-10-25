ATI brings ‘Alabama Story’ to Indiana for first time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The play, Alabama Story opens at the Studio Theater on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and runs through November 17.

It’s the Indiana premiere! Step into the Deep South of the Imagination. An Indiana native who becomes state librarian of Alabama finds her life and livelihood at risk when a controversial children’s book crosses her desk.

The innocent tale of a white rabbit marrying a black rabbit is angering politicians in the Civil Rights era. But will Emily Reed give in to demands to have the book burned?

Meet history’s forgotten hero of free speech in the fact-inspired, highly theatrical new American play brimming with humor, heart and humanity.

You can receive a $25 ticket (that’s a $20 savings) for the 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. performances on October 26 if you call the box office at 317-843-3800 and use “INDYSTYLE25” for the code.

You can also purchase tickets online here.