Best winter break activities for families

Snow days and winter break are on the horizon!
Katy Mann from Indy with Kids has 100’s of ideas of things to do with your kids during winter break and when school is closed, and today she’s sharing a few of them with us, plus a few ways to save some money when you visit!
- Check out those holiday attractions before they’re gone!
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AueT1iQxFZ1Akr5ri3okx1I8k7tCnQ?e=ECgZTO
- Stop into some new spaces.
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AueT1iQxFZ1Akr5squzOdhWwF1vKHQ?e=BayBAq
- Run around at an indoor playground with lots of new friends
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AueT1iQxFZ1Aj_cN3Bph1fr1EIzCYQ
- Play outside and embrace the weather.
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AueT1iQxFZ1Akc8m1CMU0cYfen9aJw?e=fljYuQ
- Cheer for winter sports
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AueT1iQxFZ1AkrkBXnZ1AkP8F7AyKw?e=UlSlqx
- Be entertained at some fan favorites
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AueT1iQxFZ1AkeQD1aVbz1O7IAwWLQ
Find more than 100 things to do during winter break in Indy at www.indywithkids.com.