Exploring family-friendly options in Fort Wayne

She’s no stranger to being trapped in a minivan with children for miles and miles because her parents loved to drive across the US when she was a child.

Indy with Kids’ Katy Mann says she’s giving her children the same experiences, but today’s feature is only about two hours outside of Indy.

Load up the kids and spend a night or two in Fort Wayne, Indiana! There’s so much to do, and with their brand new riverfront set to open in August, Fort Wayne should be on your list!

Family Fun in Fort Wayne

Where to stay: Look for unique hotels, the best swimming pools, camping and more. We stayed at the Holiday Inn because they offer family suites with bunk beds and kids eat free in the hotel restaurant!

Where to play: Science Central, a Tin Caps baseball game, an airboat ride, The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, beautiful parks and splash pads, indoor amusement centers and tours are a good place to start! You’ll run out of vacation before you run out of things to do!

Where to eat: Try a drive-in restaurant, a family friendly brewery, a famous hot dog place and other delicious stops. Don’t forget dessert at Debrand Chocolate and YummiBunni.

For more family-friendly ideas, visit www.indywithkids.com.