Firefighter Tim’s ‘Abs-So-Booty’ Workout for Two

Give your ABS and your BOOTY the workout they need, all with a partner!

Firefighter Tim shares “Ab-So-Booty Good Workout, Part 2!”

Here’s more from Tim, himself:

Utilizing a partner for your workout can help with accountability and make it more fun. Abs and Booty are two areas that are actually very important for your overall fitness and health. Your glutes are the largest and by far one of the most important group of muscles in your body. And no, that isn’t because strong glutes look great, it’s because they consist of three muscles that work together to abduct, rotate and extend the hip making them vital to everyday movements. By strengthening these muscles, your posture, athletic performance and overall strength will improve drastically.

Strong core muscles make it easier to do most physical activities. Strong core muscles are also important for athletes, such as runners, as weak core muscles can lead to more fatigue, less endurance and injuries. Weak core muscles can also leave you susceptible to poor posture, lower back pain and muscle injuries. So by strengthening both of these muscles you can help with:

Better posture

Improved athletic performance

Reduced chance of injury

The Workout:

Squat wheelbarrow plank/ Deadlift Wheelbarrow plank

Kneeling leg circle

Weighted partner bridge

Ball pass crunch

Ball partner twists

Leg lift circles

Leg lift Partner push downs



