Firefighter Tim’s Halloween Candy Burn-off Workout

Ah, Halloween candy. We love it, but it doesn’t always love us!

Firefighter Tim says this year, use your kids’ Halloween stash to help you burn theses candy calories away!!! The workout assigns an exercise to each type of candy. So, grab a handful of candy from your kids bowl, and perform the exercises assigned to each piece and repeat for 3 rounds.

Example workout:

Reese’s= 10 burpees

Milky Way=10 mountain climbers

M&Ms =10 push-ups

Skittles = 10 jumping jacks

Sweat tarts= 10 leg lifts

Sweedish fish= 10 squats

KitKat= 10 high knees

Twix=10 crunches

Sour patch kids= ski jumps

Candy calorie counter exercise burn calculator

Snickers=80 calories =10 minutes biking at 12 to 15 miles per hour

100 Grand=100 calories= 10 minutes elliptical moderate to hard pace

Twix miniatures=80 calories 10 minutes hot yoga

M&Ms fun size=75 calories= 10 minutes row machine

Milky Way fun size=80 calories= 11 minutes lifting weights

Reese’s peanut butter cup=85 calories 8 minutes of running in place

Skittles=60 calories = 6 minutes spin class

Starburst=40 calories= 5 minutes jumping rope

Twizzlers=30 calories= 6 minutes Pilates

Sour patch kids=55 calories=10 minutes swimming

Swedish fish=55 calories= 12 minutes walking

Haribo goldbears =33 calories=5 minutes dancing

Nerds=45 calories= 6 minutes on a stair machine

Chewing sweet tarts=70 calories=7 minutes jumping rope



