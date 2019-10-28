Firefighter Tim’s Halloween Candy Burn-off Workout

Ah, Halloween candy. We love it, but it doesn’t always love us!
Firefighter Tim says this year, use your kids’ Halloween stash to help you burn theses candy calories away!!! The workout assigns an exercise to each type of candy. So, grab a handful of candy from your kids bowl, and perform the exercises assigned to each piece and repeat for 3 rounds.
Example workout:
Reese’s= 10 burpees
Milky Way=10 mountain climbers
M&Ms =10 push-ups
Skittles = 10 jumping jacks
Sweat tarts= 10 leg lifts
Sweedish fish= 10 squats
KitKat= 10 high knees
Twix=10 crunches
Sour patch kids= ski jumps
Candy calorie counter exercise burn calculator
Snickers=80 calories =10 minutes biking at 12 to 15 miles per hour
100 Grand=100 calories= 10 minutes elliptical moderate to hard pace
Twix miniatures=80 calories 10 minutes hot yoga
M&Ms fun size=75 calories= 10 minutes row machine
Milky Way fun size=80 calories= 11 minutes lifting weights
Reese’s peanut butter cup=85 calories 8 minutes of running in place
Skittles=60 calories = 6 minutes spin class
Starburst=40 calories= 5 minutes jumping rope
Twizzlers=30 calories= 6 minutes Pilates
Sour patch kids=55 calories=10 minutes swimming
Swedish fish=55 calories= 12 minutes walking
Haribo goldbears =33 calories=5 minutes dancing
Nerds=45 calories= 6 minutes on a stair machine
Chewing sweet tarts=70 calories=7 minutes jumping rope