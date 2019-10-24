Getting up close and personal with some spooky animals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fun and spooky with just the right touches of information and education makes Silly Safaris a family friendly addition to your Halloween traditions.

An Australian owl, blue-tongued skink, and a milk snake (named Dean) are just a few of the animals Amazon John featured today and will do so again at the following events:

Saturday

BOO and BREW at Clay Terrace Mall

Wild Birds Unlimited in Avon

Heart of Lebanon

Irvington Halloween Festival

BRAG – Binford Redevelopment And Growth

Sunday

Pleasant View Apple Orchard Truck or Treat

Halloween