The holiday party season is almost here, and that means office parties, family, friends and plenty of entertaining.

Here to share some timely holiday party tips is Parker Wallace, Founder of ‘What’s on Parker’s Plate’ and the Author of “Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls’ Guide to Holiday Feasting.”

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TRUWHIP, STELLA ROSA, LILY’S SWEETS AND CHAR-BROIL