No matter the size. No matter the brand. When it comes to diapers, THOUSANDS of Indiana Hoosier families need them… right now.

Abbi Achterberg, Director of Community Engagement, The Villages of Indiana, tells us more about Indiana Diaper Day and how we can do our part, big or small.

About Indiana Diaper Day:

• The Villages of Indiana Diaper Day is Wednesday, Aug. 21.

• The Villages is calling on Hoosiers to help fill the diaper gap for families in need.

• The team’s goal: to receive 30,000 diapers to support Villages’ families via online and drop-off donations.

• Diapers will be distributed to The Villages foster families statewide and Health Families program participants in nine counties.

• Managed Health Services has committed to be a Matching Partner once 10,000 diapers have been collected by The Villages.

About the Diaper Gap and need:

• The Villages’ statewide team serves over 3,100 children and families each day.

• Six out of 10 children are under the age of five and many of them are not potty trained.

• Government programs such as SNAP and WIC cannot be used towards the purchase of diapers.

• Depending on the brand, a family can spend up to $35 per week on diapers (Pampers brand online) for a baby or toddler.

• According to the Indiana Diaper Bank one in three families report not having a sufficient supply of diapers to keep their children clean, healthy and dry.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, go to www.VillagesKids.org/get-involved/events.

Click on the Diaper Day graphic and go to The Villages’ Amazon Wish Lists page.

To receive an acknowledgement for tax purposes, send the receipt to KCottingham@villages.org, as Amazon does not provide organizations a private donor’s information. Diapers purchased for donation through Amazon will be delivered to The Villages’ office and distributed to client families across the state. Share your generosity by posting on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #VillagesDiaperDay.

To make a donation to our families via another retailer, go to www.VillagesKids.org, then click on Contact Us to find the nearest Indiana Villages’ office for direct shipping. All Villages offices will be accepting in-person donation drop-offs during normal business hours.

To learn more, visit www.VillagesKids.org/get-involved/events.