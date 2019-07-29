How to Buy A Home in a Fast-paced Market

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

Buy a home with NO MONEY DOWN. Impossible? Not at all.

Shelly Walters, Shelly Walters Realty Group, tells us how low inventory is affecting the housing market and what that could mean for YOU.

HOME BUYER SEMINAR
“HOW TO BUY A HOME WITH NO DOWN PAYMENT”
When: 7:00 PM Tuesday August 20th
Where: books&brews
9402 Uptown Dr Suite 1400, Indianapolis, IN 46256 (Next to Home Depot)
RSVP: 317-201-2601 or Shelly@ShellyWalters.com

To learn more, visit www.shellywaltersrealtygroup.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHELLY WALTERS REALTY GROUP

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Locals Only Presenting Partner: 

Locals Only Featured Partners:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!