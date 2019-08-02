How to Find the Perfect Frame for Your Face Shape

Did you know? The first step to finding the perfect pair of glasses starts with the shape of your face.

ROUND FACES

Round faces have softer angles with slightly wider cheekbones with an equally wide jaw and forehead. Opt for glasses that are more angular to break up the softness. Over-sized frames with straight lines or strong angles will flatter a rounder face frame.

Keep an eye out for: Full-rim and semi-rimless glasses with rectangular or square frames.

OVAL FACES

This face shape can pull off almost any style, from oversized to skinny, narrow frames. Not sure which pair is right for you? As a good rule of thumb, always opt for frames that are slightly wider than the widest part of your face. You can rock almost any frame in a flattering way, lucky you!

Keep an eye out for: New styles, you’ve got the face to experiment. Be bold!

SQUARE FACES

Square shaped faces are widest along the jaw and forehead. To draw focus to your best features, narrow, rounded frames will elongate the face. Avoid anything square or angular.

Keep an eye out for: Rimless and semi-rimless frames, but any frames with rounder shapes are a good start!

HEART FACES

A heart-shaped face is widest at the forehead with a narrow chin. Let’s not forget about those defined cheekbones, too! To best flatter this lovely shape, glasses wider than your forehead will work the best. Try to avoid bottom heavy frames or oversized frames. Bring attention to the top of your face with lighter colors.

Keep an eye out for: Thin and light round or square frames will flatter your face!

DIAMOND FACES

These distinctive and rare face shapes are narrow at the forehead and jaw with full cheeks! An edgy and angular frame will add some balance to your face. Now’s the time to try some bold colors or opt for a little bit of flair!

Keep an eye out for: Cat-eye and oval glasses shapes work great for diamond faces.

TRIANGLE FACES

Triangle faces are widest at the jaw, so, to minimize the width of the top of the face, try frames that are wider at the bottom, very light colors and materials.

Keep an eye out for: Rimless frame styles will be most flattering on this face type.

FRAME FIT

Too often we all rely on wanting to simply “look good” in a frame. In return, we forget how the frame should fit. Here are some tips to look out for when trying out new frames.

Watch for your cheeks touching the frame. Make sure there isn’t a gap at your bridge. If you are noticing consistent gapping, opt for a frame with nose pads. You don’t want the temples bowed out or squeezing too tight. Ideally, you want your eyes to sit as close to the center of the frame as possible. Your temple should rest on your ear at the natural bend.

