How to prepare your finances to buy a home in a hot housing market

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

We’re setting the record straight!

Laurie Jones of INHP (Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership) shares two frequently asked questions about buying a home in Indy’s hot housing market!

1. Am I too late, and have I missed out on the home buying season?
No, you’re never too late and you haven’t missed out because deciding to buy a home is very personal decision based on your unique situation.

Through classes and advising, INHP helps clients understand what it takes to own a home and how to determine what is right for you and your current and future situation.

2. How fast can I be ready to buy a home?
Instead of emphasizing “how fast” can you buy a home, consider focusing on “how ready” you are to buy a home.

Being ready includes being financially prepared to purchase a home, INHP’s home ownership classes and advising address these topics, such as
• Building a budget
• Understanding credit and
• Saving for down payment

If someone is ready to buy a home, what can they expect from INHP’s classes and advising services?
INHP’s classes and advising services are about homeowner development and we take a personalized approach to helping our clients throughout their homeownership journey – before, during and after they buy a home.
• Before – how do you qualify for a home loan?
• During – what are the steps in the homebuying process?
• After – what does it takes to maintain a home?

What kind of progress INHP clients experience?
INHP clients are paying off debt. They are budgeting and saving. They are increasing their credit scores – last year on average clients improved their credit scores by 50 points.

What are three tips for people who want to own a home, but aren’t sure where to start?
• Tip #1 – Remember to take things one step at a time. Saving is a lifestyle change, and it’s not going to happen overnight.
• On average, it takes INHP.org’s clients nearly a year to prepare for successful homeownership.
• Tip #2 – Be patient with the process and don’t deprive yourself of the things you enjoy. Instead, do them in moderation.
• You shouldn’t resent saving – that’s not going to help keep you motivated.
• Tip #3 – Homeownership is possible, even if you have credit barriers.
• Last year, INHP clients improved their credit scores on average by 50 points.

What are the costs and time commitments associated with INHP.org’s classes and advising services?
• We meet you where you are and help you get where you want to go – whether that’s improving your finances, saving for a down payment or becoming a more informed renter.
• We offer online and in-person classes, many of which are free.
• You can learn more about our classes and advising online by visiting INHP.org and clicking on the classes and advising section.

Contact: URL INHP.org Phone 317-610-HOME that’s 317-610-4663.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INHP

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!