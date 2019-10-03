How to protect yourself when costly weather events strike

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

Weather events are getting more destructive and costly as the effects of climate risk intensify.

At the same time, many consumers mistakenly believe that homeowners insurance covers flooding, and it’s important to realize tha tnot everyone is eligible for FEMA assistance, and any assistance from FEMA will not be enough to rebuild.

Eric Cioppa, President, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, discusses the importance of reducing your risk in the face of increasing natural disasters.

For more information, visit: www.NAIC.org.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!