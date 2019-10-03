How to protect yourself when costly weather events strike

Weather events are getting more destructive and costly as the effects of climate risk intensify.

At the same time, many consumers mistakenly believe that homeowners insurance covers flooding, and it’s important to realize tha tnot everyone is eligible for FEMA assistance, and any assistance from FEMA will not be enough to rebuild.

Eric Cioppa, President, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, discusses the importance of reducing your risk in the face of increasing natural disasters.

