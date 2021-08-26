Indy Style

Indiana Bacon Festival comes to Downtown Delphi this weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re a fan of bacon, music and brews this even is for you! This weekend’s Indiana Bacon Festival is happening Saturday, August 28 in Downtown Delphi from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s featuring food, live music, a brew garden, a backyard BBQ cook-off, a family fun zone, a bacon eating contest and more!

Today we were joined by Julia Leahy, executive director of Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Paul Bishop, executive chef for the Parish House on Union and Kaila Brooks, owner of FIKA Coffee Wine Nibbles. They made Birria Tacos with Bacon, Bacon Stuffed Dates, a bacon wrapped jalapeño with cheese and more.

Watch the video above to see some of the delicious food you can expect at the festival.

For more information visit, IndianaBaconFestival.com.


