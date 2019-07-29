Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler Stops by Indy Style after Winning WNBA All-Star Game MVP

Quite a story. Quite a journey.

Indiana Fever Point Guard Erica Wheeler comes into our Indy Style studios with a new title: the WNBA All-Star Game MVP (only the fifth undrafted player ever to play in All-Star Game; the first to be named All-Star MVP).

Erica joins Tracy to chat about the crowning moment Saturday and how she really felt when the crowd grew silent.

UNDRAFTED TO ALL-STAR MVP

Her life and career journey now pretty well chronicled over the past week (rough streets of Miami; devotion to Mom; recruited to Rutgers; mom passed away to cancer after junior year; EW mostly withdrew during difficult senior year and fell off the radar for WNBA scouts … graduated in 2013 but undrafted … fought through two seasons in Puerto Rico, Turkey and Brazil and got a shot with Atlanta in WNBA in 2015 … played with both Atlanta and New York in first season, signed by Indiana before 2016 season and she’s been here ever since

She owns Indiana’s record for career assists per game (4.0)

Unheralded player having best season of career – 12.3 points and 5.8 assists per game … only player in WNBA to average 10+ points, 5+ assists and at least 40% 3-point shooting

Recognized by WNBA coaches for her great season, voted as a reserve to her first All-Star Game (first undrafted player to debut in WNBA since 2003 and make an All-Star Game)

Entered the game with 4:18 to play in first quarter … hit a 3-pointer on first possession … that was the first of SIX-IN-A-ROW … she didn’t miss until 7:00 remained in the second quarter and by then she had 18 points

She finished with 25 points, 7 3-pointers (tied All-Star record) and 7 assists … she hit her 7th 3-pointer with 21 seconds left in the game to seal the win for her team (129-126 in what was the highest-scoring All-Star Game in WNBA history)

FEVER RESUME SCHEDULE

Indiana is nursing a six-game losing streak heading into the final portion of the WNBA schedule

Fever host Atlanta on Wednesday (7pm) and Minnesota on Saturday (7pm) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Goal remains to qualify for one of eight playoff spots … Fever currently is in 10th place with 13 games remaining

For Fever ticket information and a chance to see the MVP, visit FeverBasketball.com.