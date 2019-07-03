Lawrence celebrates with parade, carnival at 4th Fest

A car show, parade, live performances, a 5K race and of course, a spectacular display of fireworks!

That’s just the beginning of the Lawrence Fourth Fest, better known as “an event you won’t want to miss!”

Here to tell us about the lineup is Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier.

To learn more, visit:

www.cityoflawrence.org
Facebook @cityoflawrencein
Twitter @LawrenceINcity
Instagram @cityoflawrencein

Event will be held at Lawrence Community Park:
5301 N Franklin Road
Lawrence, IN 46226

