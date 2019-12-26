Make a great tasting grilled cheese sandwich with four ingredients

Everyone knows Rise’n Roll Bakery is known for its iconic Amish donuts and baked goods, but did you know – they offer a variety of items that can be used to create all kinds of food you can make right at home?

Joining us today is Chef Ian Kille with Rise’n Roll Bakery in Fishers, who joins us to share a recipe for something that’s great tasting and everyone enjoys – a grilled cheese sandwich.

At this time of year, the holidays are the perfect time for one. Kids are home from school and family and friends are visiting and getting together to enjoy something that’s simple and delicious!

What’s more, all the ingredients you’ll need to create these grilled cheese sandwiches are available at Rise’n Roll Bakery at their Fishers location at 9705 Fishers District Drive.

Four key ingredients is all it takes!

Ingredients:

Rise ‘n Roll Bacon Onion Cheddar Bread

Rise ‘n Roll Peach Jalapeno Jam

All-Natural Butter Cheese

Dutch Country Roll Butter

Directions:

1. Slice the bread ½ inch thick.

2. Spread jam on each slice of bread.

3. Arrange the cheese to cover the entire sandwich.

4. Place the jammed slice of bread on top of the cheese.

5. Lightly brush the outside of sandwich with softened butter and place sandwich on a medium hot grill.

6. Grill the sandwiches until lightly browned on each side and the cheese has melted.

BACKGROUND – Founded by an Amish family in 2001, Rise’n Roll is best known for its Cinnamon Caramel donuts, among many other flavors, as well as cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls and breads, and a host of Amish country retail items – including cheeses, cheese balls and toffee crunch candy. In addition, Rise’n Roll offers a variety of traditional Amish jarred items including spreads, jams and jellies.

Find more information on Rise n’ Roll Bakery at their social media and website:

www.facebook.com/risenrollfishers

www.risenroll.com