Mom Shares Tips for Enjoying an Indy Eleven Match with the Family

A ticket for an Indy Eleven soccer game may just be the hottest ticket in town for Indianapolis families!

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to share why Indy Eleven is the perfect outing for kids and adults of all ages.

The pre-game activities in the Honda Fun Zone get everyone excited and ready to cheer.

The match is family friendly and you don’t need a long attention span to love this game.

The Indy Eleven team is full of winners.

Indy Eleven fans are like no other fans you’ve ever seen.

Join us for a special match on October 5th at 7pm, against Memphis, visit our guide to Indy Eleven Soccer with Kids for a link to discounted tickets and save $4 per ticket.

