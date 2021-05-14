Indy Style

New Angelina Jolie movie tops list of “what’s playing” this weekend in theaters

He’s back… IN STUDIO… for the first time in a LONG TIME! Here’s The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd with a look at “what’s playing”:



New in Theaters:

Army of the Dead — While not phenomenal, “Army of the Dead” is a very flawed but enjoyable zombie flick that starts off a new era of Zack Snyder with a noticeable kick. Read more

Finding You — An aspiring violinist studying abroad in Ireland bumps into a famous movie star and begins an unlikely romance. Sort of “Notting Hill” in reverse.

Those Who Wish Me Dead — Angelina Jolie stars as a smoke-jumping firefighter (not a misprint) recovering from tragedy who takes a boy under her protection from relentless killers.

Spiral: Saw –While it’s commendable to harken back to the series’ roots, not even Chris Rock can save such a jarring, worthless sequel. Read more

Profile — A journalist investigating ISIS creates a fake Facebook profile, but finds herself having romantic feelings for her jihadi recruiter in this drama that plays out entirely on device screens.



New On Digital/Demand:

The Djinn — An absolutely unnerving fright show featuring Ezra Dewey as a mute boy who contends with an evil spirit to win his wish of gaining his voice. Read more

The Killing of Two Lovers — A contemplative, observational film about a fractured family teetering on the edge of violence, skillfully combining fear and hope. Read more



Cool on Streaming:

The Woman in the Window — Amy Adams is an agoraphobic woman who thinks she’s witnessed something terrible at her new neighbors’ apartment. With Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore. Now on Netflix.