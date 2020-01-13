“Nothing but Knit” – NBA All-Star 2021

6,000 navy blue and gold beanies. That’s the goal and YOU can help!

Expert Knitter Norma Lawrence and Dianna Boyce, VP, 2021 NBA All-Star, tell us about NBA All-Star 2021 and an initiative to say “thank you.”

• Indianapolis will host NBA All-Star 2021 on Valentine’s Day weekend (about 400 days from now!).

• Nothing But Knit is a community-based program to create 6,000 navy blue and gold beanies through knitting and crocheting for NBA All-Star 2021.

• It’s a way our community can get involved NOW as planning ramps up for the big weekend.

• We plan to provide these beanies as a warm thank you to be worn as part of the official uniform by volunteers and frontline hospitality and airport employees during the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend.

• We’ll also provide them as gifts to All-Star players, coaches, league, team and media representatives on hand that weekend in central Indiana.

• Use ANY pattern you’d like.

• We anticipate needing 6,000 and have already received 3,500 so we’re well on the way.

• Fun fact: we’ve received beanies from at least half dozen states AND one all the way from Austria in Europe!

• If you want to participate, we have some fun times and places to join us while you’re working on them including FREE tickets to select Pacers games and other places like at Tamika Catching’s Teas Me Cafe.

• As the beanies are finished, people are invited to drop them off at the Fieldhouse, Broad Ripple Knits or the downtown library.

• They can also be mailed to us at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

• We’ll get the official All-Star patch added to them and have them ready for All-Star 2021!

• So get your needles moving and join us as we prepare our city to shine in the international spotlight.

• For more information about “Nothing But Knit” including yarn colors, sizing information, where and when to return completed beanies and more, please visit www.pacers.com/allstar2021.

More Background:

Nothing But Knit Information:

• Current Count: 3,500

o Beanie Breakdown

 Indiana: 3,460

 Florida: 1

 Nebraska: 3

 Minnesota: 9

 Oregon: 1

 North Carolina: 25

 Austria: 1

• Goal: 6,000

• Need: 2,500 beanies

Upcoming Events:

January

a. January 22nd: Knit Along at Tea’s Me Café hosted by Tamika Catchings

i. No RSVP necessary

ii. 9am-10:30am

b. January 29th: Knit at Pacers Game

i. First 50 knitters to RSVP to NothingButKnit@pacers.com will receive two complimentary tickets. Confirmation email will be sent to those who qualify.

ii. 7pm Game February

a. February 10th : Knit at a Pacers Game

i. First 50 knitters to RSVP to NothingButKnit@pacers.com will receive two complimentary tickets. Confirmation email will be sent to those who qualify.

ii. 7pm Game

b. February 25th : Knit at a Pacers Game

iii. First 50 knitters to RSVP to NothingButKnit@pacers.com will receive two complimentary tickets. Confirmation email will be sent to those who qualify.

iv. 7pm Game

c. February 27th : Knit at a Pacers Game

v. First 50 knitters to RSVP to NothingButKnit@pacers.com will receive two complimentary tickets. Confirmation email will be sent to those who qualify.

vi. 7pm Game

More Information: pacers.com/allstar2021