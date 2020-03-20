Pottery by You offers To-Go-Go Kits, allowing people to paint a ceramic piece or wood sign at home

Beat the boredom with kiddos at home this weekend.
Local studio, Pottery by You, is offering To-Go-Go Kits, allowing people to paint a ceramic piece or wood sign at home.
Liz Englert, Manager at Pottery by You, tells us more.
• Pottery by You is delivery kits and even picking up ceramic items painted with glaze that need to be fired at the studio.
• Perfect way to beat boredom with kiddos at home.
• Items include mugs, letters, figurines, geometric figurines, Easter kit and wood signs.
• All items are included in the kit such as paint, paint brushes, etc.
• Items can be ordered online: https://potterybyyou.com/to-go-go/
Website: https://potterybyyou.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PBYindy/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PBYindy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pbyindy/
Address: 2280 W. 86th Street (corner of 86th and Township Line Road)