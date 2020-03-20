Pottery by You offers To-Go-Go Kits, allowing people to paint a ceramic piece or wood sign at home

Beat the boredom with kiddos at home this weekend.

Local studio, Pottery by You, is offering To-Go-Go Kits, allowing people to paint a ceramic piece or wood sign at home.

Liz Englert, Manager at Pottery by You, tells us more.

• Pottery by You is delivery kits and even picking up ceramic items painted with glaze that need to be fired at the studio.

• Perfect way to beat boredom with kiddos at home.

• Items include mugs, letters, figurines, geometric figurines, Easter kit and wood signs.

• All items are included in the kit such as paint, paint brushes, etc.

• Items can be ordered online: https://potterybyyou.com/to-go-go/

Website: https://potterybyyou.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PBYindy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PBYindy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pbyindy/

Address: 2280 W. 86th Street (corner of 86th and Township Line Road)