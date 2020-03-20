Indy Style

Pottery by You offers To-Go-Go Kits, allowing people to paint a ceramic piece or wood sign at home

Pottery by You offers To-Go-Go Kits, allowing people to paint a ceramic piece or wood sign at home

Share

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Beat the boredom with kiddos at home this weekend.

Local studio, Pottery by You, is offering To-Go-Go Kits, allowing people to paint a ceramic piece or wood sign at home.

Liz Englert, Manager at Pottery by You, tells us more.

• Pottery by You is delivery kits and even picking up ceramic items painted with glaze that need to be fired at the studio.
• Perfect way to beat boredom with kiddos at home.
• Items include mugs, letters, figurines, geometric figurines, Easter kit and wood signs.
• All items are included in the kit such as paint, paint brushes, etc.
• Items can be ordered online: https://potterybyyou.com/to-go-go/

Website: https://potterybyyou.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PBYindy/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PBYindy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pbyindy/
Address: 2280 W. 86th Street (corner of 86th and Township Line Road)

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Track worldwide COVID-19 cases with this map

Medical /

Marijuana dispensaries deemed ‘essential’ in LA, allowed to stay open

National /

4 dead, 2 missing after floodwaters sweep away vehicles in eastern Indiana

Indiana News /

E-Learning: The future of education?

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.