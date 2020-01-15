Recipes to help you stick with your “Dry January”

It’s that time of year where many people go “dry” or cut back on alcohol while following their New Year resolutions. Registered Dietitian, Chef, and Author Michelle Dudash is here to share her tips and non-alcoholic drink recipes to stay on track during a “dry January.”

Dry January is a movement that began in the United Kingdom and has now gone worldwide, with millions signing up, committing to going alcohol-free for 1 month.

One of the biggest benefits of going booze-free for 31 days includes realizing that you don’t need alcohol to have fun, relax, stay in, go out, or do anything else you want to do in life. No alcohol also means no hangovers, and probably a smaller waistline and saving money, too. But no alcohol doesn’t have to mean switching to plain old water.

These are Michelle’s top-recommended drinks that keep added sugar and high calories at bay, while keeping your drinks crave worthy and delicious.

The most satisfying non-alcoholic drink will depend on your craving.

Michelle’s Citrus Smash POMtail

Fresh Citrus, POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, and sparkling water combine to make a balanced mocktail.

Michelle works with POM Wonderful to help people make healthy choices and loves experimenting with new recipes. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice has antioxidants, vitamin C, and no added sugar. Every 8-ounce serving of POM is made by pressing two whole pomegranates, so you’re getting benefits from the arils, pith, and skin. Free of fillers and preservatives.

To prepare: Muddle an orange slice, a lemon slice, and a lime slice in the bottom of a pint glass. Add crushed ice and pour in POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice and sparkling water.

Looking for a new sparkling water? Try Spindrift brand. Michelle’s favorite is the grapefruit flavor.

For another bubbly option, try kombucha.

For a warming drink, try Michelle’s Homemade Hot Cocoa.

Made with 1 cup of almond, cashew, or cow’s milk, 2 TBSP. cocoa, 1 TBSP. honey, dash of cinnamon, and a few drops of vanilla.

Or serve hot tea in a pre-warmed, proper china teacup and with a saucer. Add a small biscuit cookie to make it more inviting (like Carr’s Whole Wheat Biscuits).

To learn more visit www.dishwithdudash.com.