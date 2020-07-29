Restaurants you can support during Midwest Black Restaurant Week

Midwest Black Restaurant Week will include Indianapolis in its nationwide tour, and the palate-pleasing showcase is happening from Friday, July 24 until Sunday, August 2. Onslow Jackson, co-owner of Krab Kingz Seafood joined us today to talk about this week’s significance in Indy.

Most businesses do not have the marketing dollars to promote their business; thus, Black Restaurant Week was developed to shine a light on minority businesses – aiding them in building community awareness to increase their bottom line.

A few of Indy’s Black-owned restaurants:

Chef Oya’s The Trap

Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles

The Missing Brick

Krab Kingz Seafood

Smoove’s Indy

Tea’s Me Indiana

Best Friends Coffee & Bagles

Black Bowe Bistro & Bakery

RR Extreme Wings

His Place Eatery

Black Restaurant Week LLC is an annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Black Restaurant Week partners with black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers and food trucks to host a selection of culinary experiences aimed to expand awareness and increase support for black culinary professionals. The organization was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson.

To date, the culinary experience has expanded to eight cities with involvement from 270 minority businesses and professionals nationwide.

Part of Black Restaurant Week LLC‘s mission is to feed and fuel the cultural famine – especially with an emphasis on reviving and saving the black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic – and educate consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines and dispel ethnic untruths.

While some of the restaurants are offering dine-in menus, the emphasis on this year is on takeout and delivery, which has been a lifeline for participating venues that were faced with the severe financial consequences brought on by COVID-19.

Black Restaurant Week will host a variety of culinary activations and virtual events during the national 2020 campaign:

Restaurant Week : features affordable Prix Fixe menu options from participating restaurants starting at $10

: features affordable Prix Fixe menu options from participating restaurants starting at $10 The Black Plate Awards : engages the community to vote on their favorite restaurants participating in BRW

: engages the community to vote on their favorite restaurants participating in BRW BRW Bingo Game : encourages the community to visit multiple restaurants during BRW and keep track of their receipt to win a prize

: encourages the community to visit multiple restaurants during BRW and keep track of their receipt to win a prize Power of Palate Competition: national virtual cocktail competition to discover which city has the best bartender in the United States

For more information about Black Restaurant Week, its events and participating restaurants, please visit their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To find more about Krab Kingz Indy and to see their full menu, visit their website.