Riley Kids car at NHRA Video

For more than 10 years, Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) has enjoyed a winning tradition in support of Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. Since 2006, DSR has donated over $500,000 for Riley Hospital through their annual Open House and bowling event.

In 2014, DSR began campaigning a Riley Kids nitro Funny Car, driven by Tommy Johnson Jr. during the biggest race of the NHRA season, the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. Riley Kid A.J. Stinger was the first official honorary crew member of the Riley Kids car when it made its debut at the 2014 Indy event.

The 13th annual DSR Open House presented by Pennzoil will be held this Friday, August 31 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at DSR’s headquarters (1681 E. Northfield Dr., Brownsburg) The event is free and open to the public.

Qualifying for the NHRA U.S. Nationals begins later that evening, with nitro Funny Cars, including Tommy Johnson Jr.’ s Riley Kids car, hitting the track at 8:00 p.m., making the Open House the perfect kick-off for the prestigious race.

At the 13th annual DSR Open House presented by Pennzoil, attendees will enjoy:

• Meet-and-greets with the entire roster of DSR drivers, along with International Motorsports Hall-of-Fame team owner Don Schumacher

• One of the largest indoor car shows in the state featuring 200 of the Midwest’s best custom and muscle cars and motorcycles

• A ‘cacklefest’ with vintage nitro-burning nostalgia dragsters firing up simultaneously

• Behind-the-scenes access to DSR’s state-of-the-art racing facility

• An expansive silent auction; 100% of the proceeds will go towards Riley

• Papa John’s Pizza and food trucks; a portion of sales will benefit Riley

Funds raised through the DSR events support Riley Children’s Foundation and Riley Hospital for Children priority areas, which include research and patient care, maternity and newborn health, and family support programs. Riley Hospital for Children and its regional clinics see children from all 92 Indiana counties for more than 300,000 patient visits each year.

For more information about the DSR Open House, please visit shoeracing.com (social media: @shoeracing).

To donate to Riley Kids, please visit:

• Donation link at donate.rileykids.org/dsr18

• Auction link at dsr2018.givesmart.com

• More info can be found at www.rileykids.org/calendar

A.J.'s story:

In October 2007, A.J. became ill with what his parents, Tom and Deb, and physician initially thought was a bad cold and nasty cough. When A.J. didn’t recuperate after finishing a prescribed antibiotic, his physician ordered blood work. The test results concerned her. She immediately called Riley Hospital for Children and scheduled an appointment for A.J. the following morning at 8 a.m.



Waking early, the Stingers traveled two hours to Riley Hospital, where they received devastating news. Physicians diagnosed A.J. with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and immediately admitted him to the hospital. In the months that followed, A.J. experienced nearly every possible negative side effect of chemotherapy, including mouth sores, fevers and pancreatitis. He also lost nearly 30 pounds from his small frame.

A.J., is now seven years out of treatment and has beat cancer. A.J.’s big heart along with his spunk and resolve led to him being selected as Indiana’s ambassador for the 2009 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champions program, which honors remarkable children who have triumphed despite severe medical challenges.

Recently, A.J. and a friend won the 2018 State FFA small engine contest, placing above 20 other teams from around the state.

