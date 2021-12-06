Indy Style

Salon to offer spa services in exchange for toy drive donations this weekend

This weekend you can enjoy a fun day at the spa while helping local kids in need.

Salon De’ Elegance is hosting a “Holiday Winter Wonderland Open House” on Sunday, December 12 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., and the entrance cost is an unwrapped gift for a boy or girl or a gift card.

Today, April Wright Roberts, salon owner/stylist at Salon De’ Elegance, joined us to demonstrate their cleansing facial using Skinscript products and a hydrojelly mask.

At the event, attendees can enjoy mini facials, chair massages, manicures, Botox, retail products for 20% off and raffles.

Santa is visiting and taking photos from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Appetizers from local vendors will be onsite.

Salon De’ Elegance offers trendy cuts/styling, lived-in color, balayage, barber cuts/grooming, therapeutic massage, couples massage, prenatal massages, body waxing, facials, lash extensions and more.

For more information visit, salonsdeelegance.com and facebook.com/AprilR42.