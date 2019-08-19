Save Money and Support Local! Get Great Deals Here from Indiana Businesses

20% off… 30% off – how about 50% off?!

Score some incredible deals by shopping local! Indiana Originals is thanking you for supporting local by giving you deals on products from their members!

Supporting them returns more money to Indiana, keeps our communities unique, and creates jobs. When you see the badge, you know you are supporting local!

Mel McMahon, Indiana Originals, share the deals you can take advantage of this week AND the code you’ll need to start saving!

CoasterStone: Producing high-quality, truly absorbent coasters. Each design is pressed onto the stone by hand using their proprietary printing process. After the stone is printed and checked for excellent quality, it is given its cork backing and packaged. The stone is not sealed with any type of coating to assure you get the most absorbent coaster. All the printing and decorating is done at their warehouse in Carmel, Indiana and they feature over 2,000 designs.

Deal: Use the code IndyStyle and get 25% off your online order through 9/01/2019. https://www.coasterstone.com/

Make It Classy DIY: Make It Classy delivers plant-based ingredients and step-by-step instructions needed to craft your own chemical-free DIY beauty creations. It’s like a dinner kit, but for beauty! Based in Indianapolis.

Deal: Save 20% on your DIY beauty box using code “INDYSTYLE” at checkout. https://makeitclassydiy.com/

The Rugged Company: The Rugged Company was founded in 2014 by Corey Cole and has evolved from grooming products for men to personal care products for everyone. They focus on creating affordable, high quality, natural products for the “every day” person. Everyone deserves high quality goods. Based in Noblesville.

Deal: Use the code IndyStyle at checkout and get 20% off your entire order! https://www.ruggedcompany.com/

TF Publishing: TF Publishing is one of the largest and most recognized brands for calendars and planners in the United States and around the world and its located right on the west side of Indianapolis! TF Publishing products can be found in local boutiques and in big retailers like 5 Below, Bed Bath & Beyond, Meijer. From cats and dogs, to different artists, Hallmark, Coca-Cola, bucket list travel locations, Indiana themes—they have something for everyone!

Deal: Save 50% on ANYTHING on the website with the code INDYSTYLE. (Some items are already discounted 25-30%, so this is a HUGE savings! Free shipping on any orders over $20.) http://www.tfpublishing.com/

These offers are good for AT LEAST the next seven days! Some even longer!

About Indiana Originals: Indiana Originals is creating healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana by helping independent businesses stand out from their national competitors and getting them in front of the customers wanting to support local. Every business featured on IndianaOriginals.com has been approved for membership. That means the business is Indiana owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out-of-state franchise. When you spend your money with these Indiana Originals, three to five times more stays in our local economy as compared to when you spend your money at a national chain.

To learn more, visit www.IndianaOriginals.com.