Take a peek inside new and remodeled homes at Architects’ Home Tour

Take a tour of other homes – to get ideas for your own!

Neil Hoerstman, Architect with Rowland Design, tells us about The Architects’ Home Tour, where you get to see inside private homes of varying styles and sizes, all designed by Indianapolis-area architects.

Here’s more:

• Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

• The tour features five homes, including new and remodeled houses.

• The Architects’ Home Tour is a great chance to be able to get some design ideas for your own home.

• Among the homes on the tour is the Dimond House, which is a 1911 farmhouse on Central Avenue not far from Broad Ripple. The house was not in great shape when Dan and Lynn Dimond purchased it in 2016. But, Dan always admired the house growing up.

• The entire first floor was reorganized. We added on this fantastic family room, and created a cantilevered bay window for a built-in desk that wraps the front corner of the home. It’s become a real focal point from Central Street.

• Our goal was to capture the look and feel of the original farmhouse style, and make this craftsman detailing look as those it’s always been like this.

• You’ll also see on the tour an addition to a Mid-Century Modern home in Zionsville (Fortense-Simmons House), a contemporary design in historic Herron-Morton Place near downtown (Conn), a renovation of a Broad Ripple bungalow (BLT) and a carriage house in Fountain Square (Alley House)

• Tickets can be purchased online for $20 at www.aiaindyhometour.org, or you can get tickets at any of the house either day of the tour, Saturday and Sunday.

• It’s a self-guided tour, so go at your own pace any time from noon to 5 both days.

• Ask questions! The American Institute of Architects Indianapolis wants to help educate more people about architecture, and there’s not a better way to learn than to come out, see these homes and talk to architects.

To learn more, visit www.aiaindyhometour.org.

Facebook and Twitter

@IndyHomeTour