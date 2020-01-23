“Throw in the towel workout” with Firefighter Tim

It’s time to “throw in the towel” on your workout this week, and we’re not talking about quitting.
Firefighter Tim says, “We talk a lot about the fact that Gym memberships and home workout equipment can be expensive. But you can always find ways to use what you have. So today we will be using towels to help whip your fitness routine into shape.”
Here are some of Tim’s exercise ideas:
Side to side knees to chest
Hand walk
Sliding lunge
Squat with alternating slide backs
Knee pushups with arm slide
Sliding pikes
Sit and slide
Curls
Partner exercises
Tricep extensions
Standing pulls
Plank pulls