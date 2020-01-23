“Throw in the towel workout” with Firefighter Tim

It’s time to “throw in the towel” on your workout this week, and we’re not talking about quitting.

Firefighter Tim says, “We talk a lot about the fact that Gym memberships and home workout equipment can be expensive. But you can always find ways to use what you have. So today we will be using towels to help whip your fitness routine into shape.”

Here are some of Tim’s exercise ideas:

Side to side knees to chest

Hand walk

Sliding lunge

Squat with alternating slide backs

Knee pushups with arm slide

Sliding pikes

Sit and slide

Curls

Partner exercises

Curls

Tricep extensions

Standing pulls

Plank pulls