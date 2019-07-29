Top Eight Great Ways to Use Lemons

What a good sport!

Firefighter Tim should be used to all things “girly girl,” after all, he lives in a house with five daughters.

But on today’s Indy Style, he got a treatment of a different kind – a moment of pampering and moisturizing, all in the name of a lemon!

Registered Dietitian and Friend of the Show, Annessa Chumbley, tells us how lemons are light and refreshing, and this time of year they come to us from the country of Chile.

Top 8 Ways to Use Lemons

• Lemon Beauty Bar

• Lemon Hair Mask: lemon juice, egg yolk (use to moisturize and revitalize)

• Lemon Face Mask: lemon juice and zest, egg white, honey (use to tighten and brighten skin)

• Lemon – sea salt exfoliator with coconut oil: (removes dead skin cells)

• Lemon Syrup: use lemon zest in fresh squeezed lemonade to achieve the state fair “Lemon Shake Up”

• Lemon Scrub: Cut lemon in half and dip in kosher salt to scrub a cutting board

• Lemon Freshener: put lemon rind into the dryer to freshen up a load

• Lemon Cleaner: use vinegar and slices of lemon to clean just about anything

• Lemon Secret: make buttermilk in a pinch – just add a squeeze of lemon to milk!

• Lemon Decor: place little flowers into the top of a lemon as a decorative holder

• Lemon Citrus Salt: mix sea salt, garlic powder, pepper and lemon zest. Cuts down on sodium intake as a sprinkling salt!



To learn more, visit: FruitsFromChile.com

www.AnnessaRD.com

Facebook: Annessa Chumbley, RD