Upgrade your entire winter wardrobe for less than $100 with thrifting

There are so many ways to upgrade your winter wardrobe just in time for the new year, and if you’re looking to save money in the process, how about starting with the thrift store?

Erica Scott AKA “The Fly Won,” master thrifter joined us on Indy Style this morning to share some of the staple pieces you should look for when shopping this season.

You can keep up with Erica Scott on Instagram: @theflywon and Youtube: Youtube.com/TheFlyWon.

If you’d like to join her for a one-on-one thrifting trip checkout her Airbnb experience: https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/319972