What You Need to Know about Performing CPR

Learn CPR – and you could help save a life.
Lieutenant Kelly Russ, Indianapolis EMS, shares what we need to know if we find ourselves in a situation where someone needs our help.
• Call 9-1-1
• Start chest compressions immediately – push hard and fast in the center of the chest
• Continue until emergency responders arrive
• If there are multiple people around, trade off doing compressions when you start to get tired
• Indianapolis EMS offers CPR certification to the public. Email Education@IndianapolisEMS.org for dates and times.
Facebook and Instagram: IndianapolisEMS, Twitter:@IndianapolisEMS, website is IndianapolisEMS.org.
