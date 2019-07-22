What You Need to Know about Performing CPR

Learn CPR – and you could help save a life.

Lieutenant Kelly Russ, Indianapolis EMS, shares what we need to know if we find ourselves in a situation where someone needs our help.



• Call 9-1-1

• Start chest compressions immediately – push hard and fast in the center of the chest

• Continue until emergency responders arrive

• If there are multiple people around, trade off doing compressions when you start to get tired

• Indianapolis EMS offers CPR certification to the public. Email Education@IndianapolisEMS.org for dates and times.

Facebook and Instagram: IndianapolisEMS, Twitter:@IndianapolisEMS, website is IndianapolisEMS.org.

