What You Need to Know about Performing CPR

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

Learn CPR – and you could help save a life.

Lieutenant Kelly Russ, Indianapolis EMS, shares what we need to know if we find ourselves in a situation where someone needs our help.

• Call 9-1-1
• Start chest compressions immediately – push hard and fast in the center of the chest
• Continue until emergency responders arrive
• If there are multiple people around, trade off doing compressions when you start to get tired
• Indianapolis EMS offers CPR certification to the public. Email Education@IndianapolisEMS.org for dates and times.

Facebook and Instagram: IndianapolisEMS, Twitter:@IndianapolisEMS, website is IndianapolisEMS.org.
To learn more, visit www.IndianapolisEMS.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!