World Pizza Champion spins his way into “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” book

He’s spinning his way into the latest edition of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Beyond the Bizarre!”

Justin Wadstein is a 14-time World Pizza Champion and can spin flaming pizza dough. He did exactly that this morning on Indy Style, while sharing a few pizza tossing tips alongside Suzanne Smagala, “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!” Creative PR Manager.

‘Beyond the Bizarre’ includes 256 colorful pages of all new and all true stories of the people, places, and pop culture that make “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” one of the world’s most popular books for reluctant readers and curious minds.

Whether you’re searching for a gift for that hard-to-buy-for tween on your list, or looking for ways to help your kids develop a love of reading at an early age, ‘Beyond the Bizarre’ is filled with over 1,200 easy-to-read, epic stories and extraordinary images.

It’s on sale at all major retailers.

