Young cancer survivor stars in heartwarming documentary

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and this year, a film maker, a familiar company and a robotic duck have teamed up to produce an amazing full-length documentary.

It’s called “Moments of Joy.”

The movie premieres soon at the prestigious Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., and joining us is one of the stars of the movie – Ethan Daniels, a 14-year-old cancer survivor, along with Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Aflac, and Andrew Levy, President of Chispa House.

Here’s more:

You may not know it, but there is world famous duck who is part of a comprehensive effort to help these children. You know him as the Aflac Duck, and now you can see him as you’ve never seen him before. My Special Aflac Duck is a robot designed to help children cope with cancer. But that’s not all! Last year, when a group of film makers from Athens, Georgia caught a glimpse of the My Special Aflac Duck they were moved to the point where they felt compelled to tell the story of a robotic duck that makes life just a bit more normal for kids with cancer.

For more information, visit: Aflac.com/joy and ChispaHouse.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AFLAC