Kid-ing with Kayla: Parenting with playful character voices

Kid-ing with Kayla: My son may not listen to me when I use my regular voice but he does pay attention when I pretend to be the Green Goblin from Spider-Man!

As a former theatre kid, I love to get into character. My son’s obsession with Spidey is no secret and to have fun, Spidey needs to fight a bad guy! Unfortunately, the cartoon version of Green Goblin (Gobby) has a very scratchy high-pitched voice that pretty much destroys my vocal chords.

My robot voice is also not my favorite to do for a long period but I do find success parenting with different accents! I would recommend taking that route before trying a voice that is painful for long periods.

Like many children, Allan wants repetition and asks for the “Green Gobby” voice every time we play.

I joked about how I both love and hate this character and asked other parents to share their regrettable or not-so-regrettable character voices.

WISH-TV’s Cody Adams chimed in with his silly random guy voice. He said he likes to use the embarrassing character when he’s dropping his kids off for school.

