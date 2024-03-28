Indianapolis roller derby teams gear up for the season

A bout between the Race City Rebels and the Cleveland Guardians on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Antie Razzi/Provided by Grit N Barite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ready. Set. Skate.

As skaters zip past, pushing and shoving each other for position, the air fills with the cheers and screams of fans rooting for their favorite teams. It’s the heart-pounding start of roller derby season in Indianapolis.

But what is roller derby?

According to the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), Flat Track Roller Derby unfolds on a flat, oval track. The game is divided into two 30-minute halves, further segmented into action-packed units called “jams,” each lasting up to two minutes.

In every jam, a jammer (the player sporting a star on their helmet) dodges and weaves through three blockers to rack up points. More information on how to play and score points can be found on the WFTDA website.

A sport since the early to mid-1900s, most teams these days are considered amateur, but that doesn’t stop involvement.

“Never have I been part of a community that supports, uplifts and empowers each other both on and off the track since joining Circle City Roller Derby,” Vanity Flair of Circle City Roller Derby Indianapolis team said.

The Circle City Roller Derby team is just one of the several in and around Indianapolis that’s gearing up for the season.

Despite their differences, a common thread runs through the teams—a commitment to fun.

“Based on my experience with Race City so far, it feels like the team prioritizes having fun as a team and enjoying the sport of roller derby,” Grit n Barite of the Race City Rebels said.

Interested in experiencing the thrill for yourself? Roller derby bouts offer excitement for the entire family.

For schedules and more information, visit the websites of local teams like Naptown Roller Derby, Race City Rebels, Circle City Roller Derby, and Cornfed Roller Derby.