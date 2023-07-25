2023 Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana Teen USA winners

Meet the inspiring Haley Jordan, Miss Indiana USA 2023, and Kinley Shoemaker, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2023, as they share their remarkable journeys to the crown.

The Miss Indiana USA and Miss Indiana Teen USA pageants play a pivotal role in empowering women from diverse backgrounds and interests. They provide a platform for contestants to showcase their beauty, intelligence, and confidence, fostering personal growth and self-discovery. These pageants are affiliated with the renowned Miss USA and Miss Universe Competitions, giving the winners a chance to represent Indiana on a global stage.

The Miss Indiana Teen USA pageant stands for beauty, brains, and confidence, creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all participants. It empowers young women with the tools they need to succeed and celebrates their stories, inspiring others along the way. Meanwhile, Miss Indiana USA celebrates beauty, intelligence, and empowerment, emphasizing the potential of every woman to achieve greatness. Regardless of their relationship status or age, these pageants welcome strong, driven, and passionate individuals who aspire to make a difference in the world. If you’re interested in participating or learning more about these empowering pageants, visit www.missindianausa.com for additional information.