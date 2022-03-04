Life.Style.Live!

Alana Springsteen performs ‘Me Myself and Why,’ ‘Girlfriend’ ahead of tonight’s 8 Seconds Saloon show

Dubbed “Nashville’s hottest newcomer” by “Country Now,” emerging artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen is taking the stage at 8 Seconds Saloon on 3/4 in Indianapolis Friday, March 4.

Ahead of her show, Springsteen joined us today with a performance of two of her songs, “Girlfriend” and “Me Myself and Why.”

Fast-capturing the hearts of critics with her latest album, “History of Breaking Up (Part One), the 21-year-old rising star is a co-writer on every song, co-produced five tracks, and is credited on acoustic guitar for six of the seven tunes. Springsteen has also surpassed over 37 million career streams independently.