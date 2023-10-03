Amber chats with the stars of the new CW Series, “Sullivan’s Crossing”

It’s a new series premiering tomorrow night on the CW, and our own Amber Hankins had a chance to chat with the stars!

Here’s Amber’s interview with Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson, of “Sullivan’s Crossing.”

SERIES PREMIERE — When neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan’s (Morgan Kohan) seemingly perfect life in Boston is turned upside down, she leaves the city and her boyfriend Andrew (Allan Hawco) to return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a picturesque Nova Scotia campground owned by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson) whom she hasn’t seen in years. While there, Maggie attempts to reunite with her father as well as her old friends as she butts heads with Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), the irritating, yet handsome mysterious stranger who has been helping her father around the campground. But coming home isn’t easy and it brings up memories and feelings Maggie is not ready to face. The episode was directed by Bradley Walsh and written by Roma Roth and Kerri MacDonald (#101.) Original airdate 10/4/2023.

Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson). There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten. From executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team behind the hit series “Virgin River,” SULLIVAN’S CROSSING is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle with Roth also acting as showrunner. Mike Volpe and Mark Gingras serve as producers. For Fremantle, Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin are executive producing.

MEET THE STARS:

CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY stars as Cal Jones in The CW’s new series “Sullivan’s Crossing.”

Chad Michael Murray first rose to prominence with fan favorite roles on the Warner Bros. dramas “Dawson’s Creek” and “Gilmore Girls.” He became a household name with his leading role as Lucas Scott in “One Tree Hill,” for which he won three Teen Choice Awards. He took position behind the camera as well, both writing and directing an episode of “One Tree Hill.” Murray most recently starred in “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” as America’s most infamous serial killer. He starred in the television movies “Colors of Love” and “Too Close for Christmas,” both opposite Jessica Lowndes. Murray has also starred in Lionsgate’s 2020 action film “Survive the Night,” alongside Bruce Willis, and in the teen hit drama “Riverdale,” where he played an enigmatic cult leader. Murray starred in feature films ranging from the romantic comedies “A Cinderella Story,” as the romantic lead opposite Hilary Duff, and “Freaky Friday,” opposite Lindsay Lohan to the lead role in the critically acclaimed drama “Fruitvale Station,” opposite Michael B. Jordan. In addition to acting and directing, Murray has published two novels: “Everlast,” which was released in 2011 and “American Drifter: An Exhilarating Tale of Love and Murder,” which was co-authored by Heather Graham and bowed in 2017. A native of New York, Murray and currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

MORGAN KOHAN stars as Maggie Sullivan in The CW’s new series “Sullivan’s Crossing.” Born and raised in British Columbia, Kohan spent her childhood dancing competitively. Her focus quickly shifted to acting once she was accepted into the Triple Threat program at Randolph Academy in Toronto. Upon graduating, she set her sights on film and television. Since then, Kohan has quickly risen in the industry. Kohan’s starring film projects have been screened across North America, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Whistler International Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival. Kohan is most recognized for her work as a lead character in the Hallmark original series “When Hope Calls.” Other television credits include guest starring and recurring roles in Netflix’s YA series “Creeped Out,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Bold Type” and “Kim’s Convenience.” She had a major recurring role in “Ransom.” She was most recently featured in “Batwoman” and “Transplant.”

SCOTT PATTERSON stars as Sully Sullivan in The CW’s new series “Sullivan’s Crossing.” An accomplished actor in film, television and theatre, Patterson is well known to television audiences from his seven seasons as diner owner Luke Danes in the hit series “Gilmore Girls.” Patterson, born in Philadelphia and raised in New Jersey, attended Rutgers University and pursued a degree in comparative literature. He studied acting in New York with renowned coaches Robert Lewis and Sondra Lee and observed Paul Newman, Arthur Penn and Frank Corsaro at The Actors Studio, where he appeared in numerous productions. The theatre company he founded in 1988 in New York City (Arc Light) produced the works of John Bishop, Harold Pinter and Shakespeare. On the big screen, Patterson starred as a psychological profiler in the “Saw” franchise. He also appeared in “Her Best Move,” “Little Big League,” “Three Wishes,” “Highway 395” and “Rhapsody in Bloom.” On television, he appeared on “The Event,” “Seinfeld” and “Will and Grace.” He has also guest starred on “Arli$$” and voiced the character of Lieutenant Farrady in the 2004 animated series “Justice League Unlimited” from Warner Bros. Animation. In 2021, Patterson teamed with iHeartRadio to create and produce his “Gilmore Girls” rewatch podcast, “I Am All In with Scott Patterson,” which just dropped its 205th episode and continues to be a top-of-the-charts stalwart. Patterson resides in Malibu, CA with his wife and son.

To learn more, visit https://www.cwtv.com/shows/sullivans-crossing/.