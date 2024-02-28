Bauer Family Resources: Empowering children and families to thrive

As a private, non-profit organization, Bauer is overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors tasked with charting the agency’s strategic course and ensuring responsible stewardship of its resources in pursuit of its mission.

Augmenting this governance structure is the Head Start Policy Council, which collaborates with the Board to uphold compliance with federal regulations and address community needs within the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

Day-to-day operations fall under the purview of a dedicated Leadership Team, guiding over 200 employees who annually serve more than 7,000 children and families.

Through ongoing training and supervision, staff members are equipped to deliver high-quality, evidence-based services.

Bauer’s vision is to become a transformative force for children and families, with a mission centered on empowering them to thrive.

Guided by principles of family empowerment, community impact, integrity, and collaboration, Bauer leverages a blend of federal, state, and local funding, alongside private donations, to extend its reach across west-central Indiana, primarily supporting families living at or below the federal poverty level.