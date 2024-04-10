Camp to Belong unites siblings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Camp to Belong was created to help sibling show have been separated due to foster care or other circumstances.

Camp to Belong Indiana was started in 2018 by Leah Edge and Becky Moore in an effort to bring the mission to the Hoosier State.

They serve youth from throughout the state of Indiana, primarily those living in the greater Marion County area.

The Camp to Belong is a six day, five night summer camp experience during which brothers and sisters are reunited in a safe, neutral, camp environment to create childhood memories together that they would not otherwise have due to living in separate homes.

The camp is specifically designed to include sibling enhancement projects, life skills learning, and meaningful events that allow them to express their feelings among their siblings and others who are just like them.

Siblings also make a pillow for their loved ones.

The camp is for 8 to 17-year-olds who are impacted by foster care or kinship care and are currently separated from at least one sibling.

If you’d like to submit an application, you can do so here.