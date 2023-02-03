Life.Style.Live!

Cardiac arrest survivor shares inspiring story of how his wife’s CPR training saved his life

Cardiac Arrest Survivor Patrick Appleton and American Heart Association CPR Manager Yolana Wakefield-Wilson visited “Life.Style.Live!” to share the inspirational story of how his wife’s CPR training saved his life.

February is American Heart Month. This year’s theme, “Be The Beat” encourages every household to make sure at least one person knows Hands-Only CPR (HOCPR).

According to the American Heart Association, “70% of cardiac arrests occur in the home.” HOCPR doubles the chance of saving a life in two steps. Call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest. It was the HOCPR training and fast action by Appleton’s wife that saved his life.

For more information on CPR training, Contact the American Heart Association. To connect with the organization, follow their Twitter account and share your posts with the hashtags #IndyGoesRed #WearRedDay.