Celebrating National Mimosa Day with Vino Mobile Bar

Melissa Neidlinger, the owner of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us for an exciting segment featuring delicious mimosas in honor of National Mimosa Day! She brought in an array of champagne, various juices, pre-made mimosas, and fresh fruit.

Neidlinger’s Vino Mobile Bar is a mobile wine truck that serves wine and beer at both public and private events in Indiana.

With their unique concept, they bring the party directly to customers, offering a delightful and convenient bar experience on wheels.

For additional information, viewers can visit the Vino Mobile Bar website at www.vinomobilebar.com or connect with them on social media via @vinomobilebar on Facebook and Instagram.

Their website and social media platforms offer a wealth of content and updates on Vino Mobile Bar’s services, events, and promotions.