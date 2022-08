Life.Style.Live!

Chef Michelle Dudash’s Spicekick seasoning blends now available at Needler’s Fresh Market

You know Michelle Dudash as a “Life.Style.Live!” contributor, registered dietitian, chef and author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health,” and now she also has her own line of seasoning blends and spice meal kits.

They are now available in Needler’s Fresh Market at both the downtown Indy and Carmel locations.

For more from Michelle, click here, and for more about Spicekick, click here.