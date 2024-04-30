Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders

Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders are a high energy country music band made for original music fans and audiences that love 80's and 90's country music hits.

Whether you’re looking to do some boot scootin’ or slow dancing, Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders are here to bring the country.

Ikerd hails from Bedford, IN.

His lifelong passion has taken him from a flatbed trailer at his middle school in 7th grade, to performing on the same stages with The Kentucky Headhunters, Jo Dee Messina, Ward Davis, Sarah Evans, The Steel Woods, Mo Pitney, Larry Gatlin, Drake White, and many more.

Growing up in Bedford, IN, Ikerd played drums in a few different bands from ages 14 to 25.

He always picked around on the acoustic guitar, but really didn’t start singing until I was 24.

Ikerd began to fall in love with classic country artists like Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and many others while learning how to sing and play.

Back in 2016, his Dad and he, decided to put a band together.

Ikerd has been bringing music to stages around the country ever since.